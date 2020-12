The COVID-19 vaccine has made it to Kosciusko.

Doctors and nurses at Baptist Medical Center Attala were vaccinated Wednesday afternoon.

The hosptial received 100 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Five physicians and 16 other other staff members were vaccinated.

The remaining vaccines will be giving starting Monday, Dec. 28.

A spokesperson from the hospital said there were no immediate reactions from those that received the vaccine.