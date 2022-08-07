Kosciusko Dollar General Robbed – Reward Offered for Info Leading to an Arrest

On August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Officers from the Kosciusko Police Department were dispatched to Dollar General on Veterans Memorial Drive in Kosciusko Mississippi for a Robbery.

Once on scene, officers were advised by the store employees that a black male, with a black hoodie, black mask, and wearing black boots had ordered them back into the store at gunpoint.

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking that anyone that has any information regarding this incident or can identify this individual to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS)8477 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Any information that leads to an arrest can receive an award up to $2500.00. All calls and information are 100% confidential.