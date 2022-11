Elementary schools in the Kosciusko School District will Thanksgiving Family Lunches.

Students at the schools will be able to bring 2 guests to lunch on that school’s designated day.

The cost is $4.00 and all money is due by Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Dates for Family Lunch:

Kosciusko Upper Elementary – Tuesday, Nov. 15

Kosciusko Middle Elementary – Wednesday, Nov. 16

Kosciusko Lower Elementary – Thursday, Nov. 17

For more information, call the school district at 662-289-4771.