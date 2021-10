Kosciusko Main Street’s annual Fall Festival is returning to downtown Kosciusko.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Kosy Pocket Park from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The festival will feature local artisans, arts and crafts, and food.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.