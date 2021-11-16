Kosciusko FBC to celebrate renovations to sanctuary

First Baptist Church will dedicate its newly renovated sanctuary Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10:15am.

The seven-month renovation project involves a complete interior make over from the ceiling to the floor.

Benchmark Construction of Jackson, MS was the general contractor for the renovation.

Dr. Wayne Marshall, FBC Interim Pastor will issue the charge to the church and conduct the dedication of the facility.

Brother Barry Corbett, FBC’s past Pastor of 30 years will deliver the dedication message.

The public is invited to attend.