Kosciusko featured in new video series that spotlight Main Street communities in Hills Region

The City of Kosciusko is featured in a new video series from Mississippi Main Street.

The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a video marketing project to spotlight the Main Street communities in the Hills region.

The new series of video shorts opens doors to the 23 Mississippi Main Street communities in the Hills region: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Byhalia, Columbus, Corinth, Hernando, Holly Springs, Kosciusko, Louisville, Nettleton, New Albany, Okolona, Pontotoc, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley and West Point.

“Each of the communities contain architectural treasures, cultural heritage destinations, an abundance of natural resources, and many unique local businesses,” said Mary Cates Williams, Executive Director of the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance. “The video series encourages visitors to plan trips to these small towns and explore what all they have to offer.”

The video series is a collaboration between MMSA and MHNHA to support the re-opening efforts of local businesses and stimulate tourism activities in the region. The videos, each about one minute in length, focus on Main Street districts and their historic, cultural, and interpretive assets — including visitor amenities such as unique dining, shopping, and lodging opportunities — as well as surrounding outdoor recreation sites.

Kosciusko’s video is narrated by Main Street Director Leah Robinson. It highlights the Attala County Courthouse, downtown shopping, and the city’s murals.

The video series is produced by award-winning Water Valley-based documentary filmmaker and freelance producer/director/editor Joe York, whose work has been featured by PBS, The New York Times, The Atlantic, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, The Oxford American, The Daily Beast, and others.

“Main Street communities are the backbone of our state,” said Joe York, project videographer. “It’s more important than ever that we support the people and places who help these communities continue to thrive. We had an absolute blast exploring these communities as we produced the video series, and we hope that the folks who see these videos will be inspired to get out and take in the authentic experiences you can only find in our Main Street communities.”

“The public is encouraged to watch and share the videos on social media to assist our Main Street communities as they work diligently to help local businesses recover and grow,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “We are grateful for this partnership with the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area that will positively impact every Main Street community in the region.”

The entire video series can be found at https://mississippihills.org/main-street.

The Mississippi Main Street Association is a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts. Since 1993, MMSA has provided more than $5 billion in public and private re-investment back into Main Street communities. For more information about MMSA, visit www.msmainstreet.com.