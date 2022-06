Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

1:16 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3011 regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

3:30 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on South Natchez Street near Thornton Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was showing outside the home. Firefighters quickly located the flames inside the home and extinguished the fire. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.