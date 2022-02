2:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a house fire on Arrowhead Drive. Two family pets were inside the house and were rescued by firefighters. Firefighters quickly got the fire put out. It is not clear at this time what the cause of the fire was.

2:33 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to Exxon on Highway 12 West when employees there reported a possible electrical fire.