Kosciusko Firefighter Completes Training

Twenty-six firefighter recruits graduated Thursday after completing seven weeks of training at the Mississippi State Fire Academy. Among them, Travis Clay Quesnot of the Kosciusko Fire Department. The course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.