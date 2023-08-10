HomeAttalaKosciusko football jamboree moved to Holmes CC

Kosciusko football jamboree moved to Holmes CC

by

Kosciusko football’s preseason jamboree ahead of the 2023 football season has changed locations.

Oringally planned for Landrum Field, the jamboree will now be played at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.

The reason for the change of venue is due to new L.E.D. lighting being installed at Whippet Stadium.

The date for the Jamboree remains set Friday, Aug. 18.

In addition to the Whippets, the jamboree will feature McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope.

Jamboree Schedule

5:00 pm – McAdams vs Eupora
6:00 pm – Eupora JV vs Kosciusko JV
7:00 pm – Kosciusko vs New Hope
8:00 pm – Kosciusko JV vs New Hope JV

The 2023 high school football regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 25.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Video: Whippets begin fall football practice

Kosciusko native wins 4th straight world martial arts title

Boswell Media Sports announces broadcast teams for 2023 football season

Countdown to Kickoff – Reggie Carter – Kosciusko Whippets DL

Kosciusko Native Retires from US Navy

Photo: Kosciusko School District wins Community Sports Challenge