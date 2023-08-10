Kosciusko football jamboree moved to Holmes CC

Kosciusko football’s preseason jamboree ahead of the 2023 football season has changed locations.

Oringally planned for Landrum Field, the jamboree will now be played at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.

The reason for the change of venue is due to new L.E.D. lighting being installed at Whippet Stadium.

The date for the Jamboree remains set Friday, Aug. 18.

In addition to the Whippets, the jamboree will feature McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope.

Jamboree Schedule

5:00 pm – McAdams vs Eupora

6:00 pm – Eupora JV vs Kosciusko JV

7:00 pm – Kosciusko vs New Hope

8:00 pm – Kosciusko JV vs New Hope JV

The 2023 high school football regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 25.