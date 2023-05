The Kosciusko Football Pigskin Classic presented by ServPro is set for Friday, June 2 at Red Bud Springs Golf Course in Kosciusko.

The tournament is a 18-hole three man scramble.

Entry fees are $300/team and $100/person.

Prizes will be giving for longest drive and closest to the pin.

To register or for more information, contact head football coach Casey Orr at 662-285-8260.