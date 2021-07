Baseball tryouts for the 2021 – 2021 school year are hear.

The Kosciusko baseball team is holding tryouts to today and tomorrow for both high school and junior high teams.

Junior high tryouts will be each day from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

High school team tryouts will be each day from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.