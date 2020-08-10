Kosciusko high school and junior high schedule pick up and other meetings announced

Date and times announced for schedule pick ups and other meetings for Kosciusko High School and Junior High students.

Kosciusko High School

A Google Classroom workshop is set for this week for parents of students that signed up for virtual learning. To limit the number of people that are in the building at a time, only one parent or guardian shoudld attend the workshop. Parents of freshmen and sophomores will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8:30am and parents of Juniors and Seniors will meet on Tuesday at 10:00am. Students that signed up for chromebooks can pick up their devices on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 8:00 am – until noon and Thursday, Aug. 13 from noon – 3: 00 pm.

Schedules for Kosciusko High School students can be picked up Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

Kosciusko Junior High School

A mandatory meeting for parents of students who have signed up for virtual learning will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11. The meeting will provide all the necessary information about virtual school. 6th grade meeting is at 9:00 am. 7th grade meeting is at 10:00 am. 8th grade meeting is at 11:00 am. Only one parent or guardian will be allowed to attend the meeting.

6th grade orientation will be held Thursday, Aug. 13. 8:00 am – 10:00 am for last names A-H. 10:00 am – noon for last names J-Z.

Schedules for Kosciusko Junior High students can be picked up Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 1:00 pm.