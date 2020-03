The Kosciusko High School choir earned an excellent on stage and a superior in sight reading at the MHSAA/MMEA state performance assessment held at Pearl High School March 3.

The choir is directed by Stephanie Holmes.

Pictured are (front row) Madison Stroud, Nicole Armstrong, Abby Becera, Raven Nichols, and Keke Patty.

(Back row): Daqueria Miller, Victoria Cain, Kiyanna Kast, Maurisha Dillon, Jordan Nichols, and Mary Smith.

Not pictured: Alfonza Johnson.