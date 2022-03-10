Kosciusko High School Graduate Named Miss HCC

KHS 2021 graduate, Macey Steed, was recently elected as Miss HCC. Macey is the daughter of Melissa and Drew Townsend and Mark Steed. She is the granddaughter of Maureen and Johnny Boswell, Dorothy and the late Troy Steed, Sandy and Barry Bean, and Cindy and Tim Townsend. Macey will graduate from Holmes in May with an Associate Degree in Business and further her education at Mississippi State in the fall. Macey is a member of the Holmes Connection, Coachmen, Chorale, and a Phi Theta Kappa officer. Macey is pictured with Mr. HCC, David Michael Jones of Yazoo City.