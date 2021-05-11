Kosciusko High School holds Senior Signing Day

Kosciusko High School held its second annual Senior Signing Day Tuesday morning.

The school’s gym was filled with students, parents, teachers and representatives from colleges and community colleges throughout the state.

Senior Signing Day is modeled after the way top high school athletes hold special ceremonies on National Signing Day to announce where they plan to play college ball.

Seniors are allowed to walk to the table of their college choice and sign a pennant from the school. During the signing, that school’s fight song plays and the students’ picture is taken with the school pennant or flag.

In addition to universities and community colleges, students going into the workforce or the military also signed Tuesday. The seniors signing with the United States Army received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd as they walked to their table.

The pennants with each students signature will be put on display in the halls of Kosciusko High School.