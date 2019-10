Kosciusko High School has announced the 2019 Homecoming Court…

Front Row: Sophomore maids: Arissa Olive and Hannah Olive; Freshman maids: Reid Hutchinson and Brittlyn Gillum

Back Row: Junior maids: Mariah Johnson and Macie Alford; Senior Maids: Terrica Talley, Anna Grace Rigby, Lakelynn Fancher, Tytiana Perteet, and Breanna Guyton.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, prior to the Kosciusko vs. Northeast Lauderdale football game.