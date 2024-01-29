HomeLocalKosciusko High School Names Star Student

Kosciusko High School Names Star Student

by
SHARE NOW

Kosciusko High School recognizes the senior with the highest ACT score as the Star Student.  Laura Beth Wood made a 31 on her ACT.  She is this year’s Star Student.  Laura Beth has selected Angel Chennault as her Star Teacher.  Congratulations to Laura Beth and Mrs. Chennault.

2 comments
  1. Chris Nash
    Chris Nash
    January 29, 2024 at 11:16 AM

    History repeats itself. We had a Laura Beth Woods Cla** of 1997 had similar score. Way to Kid. Great Job. Go Whippets!!!!

    Reply
  2. Rita
    Rita
    January 29, 2024 at 1:42 PM

    Congrats LB

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Valentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

Kosciusko Whippets baseball Breezy 101 broadcast schedule

Kosciusko announces Super Whippet Weekend for Feb. 1- 3

Shed ablaze on Elm St. in Kosciusko

Kosciusko School District: No classes Friday

Attala County School District: No classes on Thursday