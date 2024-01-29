Kosciusko High School Names Star Student

Kosciusko High School recognizes the senior with the highest ACT score as the Star Student. Laura Beth Wood made a 31 on her ACT. She is this year’s Star Student. Laura Beth has selected Angel Chennault as her Star Teacher. Congratulations to Laura Beth and Mrs. Chennault.
Chris NashJanuary 29, 2024 at 11:16 AM
History repeats itself. We had a Laura Beth Woods Cla** of 1997 had similar score. Way to Kid. Great Job. Go Whippets!!!!
RitaJanuary 29, 2024 at 1:42 PM
Congrats LB