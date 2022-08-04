Kosciusko High School receives sportsmanship award from MHSAA

Kosciusko High School is one of eight schools in Mississippi to receive a sportsmanship award from the Mississippi High School Activities Association.

The school was named Most Sportsmanlike High School in Division IV, which is made up of over 20 schools.

According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the awards were chosen by a panel of 50 people made up of MHSAA representatives, high school assigning referees/officials, and secretaries representing each district.

The award, which encompasses all athletic programs at the school, was presented to Kosciusko during the fall district meetings.