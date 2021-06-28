Kosciusko High School students visit Hawaii

Kosciusko High School students Kiyanna Kast, Arissa Olive, and Aniyah Riley recently returned from a week-long trip to Hawaii, led by Stephanie Holmes, KHS choir and piano teacher.

The tour was through Education First (EF) tours, based out of Boston.

The group visited the Big Island, where they toured the Royal Kona Coffee Plantation, visited the black sand beach at Punalu’u, and hiked to the top of Kīlauea in the Volcanoes National Park. They then traveled to Oahu, where they visited Pearl Harbor, the Waimea Valley, Waikiki Beach, and Diamond Head, and they participated in a luau at a taro farm.

Plans are being made for a June 2022 trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City in conjunction with Kosciusko Junior High.

Interested KJHS students and their families need to contact Darcy Bingham at [email protected], and KHS students and their families need to contact Stephanie Holmes at [email protected].

More information can also be found at https://www.efexploreamerica.com/tour-website/2411768AM