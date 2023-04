The Kosciusko Whippets have a new boys basketball coach.

Marquise Bailey was hired Monday night during a meeting of the Kosciusko School Board.

Bailey comes to Kosciusko from the Jackson Public School District where he taught physical education and helped coach basketball, tennis, track, and football.

A 2010 graduate of Jim Hill High School, Bailey graduated from Jackson State University in 2015 with a degree in sociology.

He then went on to earn his M.A. in teaching at Belhaven in 2020.