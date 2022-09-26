HomeAttalaKosciusko Homecoming schedule

Kosciusko Homecoming schedule

by

The Kosciusko School District has released information about Homecoming week.

Homecoming will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 26 – Friday, Sept. 30.

The annual Homecoming Parade and Pep-Rally on the square is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 pm.

Following the pep rally, there will be an opportunity to have dinner with players and cheerleaders.

The 2022 Homecoming Court will be presented at 7:00 pm prior to the game against Choctaw Central.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Kosciusko Superintendent comments on school district ratings

McAdams celebrating Homecoming this week

Video: Kosciusko vs Forest Highlights

Kosciusko releases ticketing information for home football games and other sports

Boswell Media Sports weekly football broadcast schedule

Sights from the Heart of Mississippi and Cowboy Days in Kosciusko