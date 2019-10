There are still a few Kosciusko Homecoming t-shirts still available to be purchased.

Shirts sizes youth extra small – adult extra large are on sale for $16.

Sizes XXL – XXXL will cost $18.

For more information, contact Manza Blaine at 662-289-3737

Sizes and quantity of remaining shirts:

YXS-4

YS-5

YL-6

YXL-2

AS-4

AM-9

AL-1

AxL-1

2x-6

3x-2