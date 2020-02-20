Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball set for March 7

Charity Ball is the biggest fundraising event held by Junior Auxiliary and the proceeds help fund all of its projects for the upcoming year.

The goal of Junior Auxiliary is to better the lives of children within Attala County.

People may see the “ladies in blue” reading to kids in local classrooms, packing and delivering bags of food to send home with children over the weekend, collecting classroom supplies to deliver to local schools, organizing coat drives, volunteering at Helping Hands, having lunch with students at local schools, hosting character breakfasts for kids, planning fun Halloween events, or awarding scholarships to local students and educators.

Junior Auxiliary members also mentor young children and provide them with many “meaningful moments” throughout the school year.

Community support makes all of these wonderful projects possible.

This year’s event will be held on March 7 at the Attala County Coliseum. The theme is “What a Wonderful World.”

Charity Ball will feature dinner catered by By the Bridge Bistro, with entrees and desserts inspired from Mexico, Italy, and America, a silent auction, drawdown, and entertainment by Supreme DJ.

The attire for this event is semi-formal.

Those who wish to purchase a ticket or become a sponsor may contact any JA member or call 662-582-7097.