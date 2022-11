Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary is giving you to the chance to write a letter to Santa Claus.

Letter to Santa will be collected the group’s building located at 101 W Washington Street on the square in downtown Kosciusko.

There are three different dates you can stop by to write and/or send off your letter to Santa.

Letter to Santa dates are:

Thursday, Nov. 17 – 5:30 pm

Monday, Dec. 5 – 5:30 pm

Thursday, Dec. 15 – 5: 30 pm

For more information, contact any member of Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary.