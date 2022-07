Signup for the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko Life Skills 101 will be held this week.

The class is for 6th – 9th grade students in Kosciusko and Attala County.

Life Sills 101 teaches students things like how to budget finances, healthy meal preparation, and more.

The signup will be held Thursday, July 28 at the new JA building located at 101 W Washington St on the square in Kosciusko. .