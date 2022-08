The date has been set for the next Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko Life Skills 101 class.

Class will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:00 pm.

In this class, experts will be teaching financial planning and interview training.

The class will be held at the new JA building located at 101 W Washington St on the square in Kosciusko.

Fore more information, visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook.