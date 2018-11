The Crown Club of the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko will host “Sitting with Santa’s Helpers” on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm at the Kosciusko High School.

The cost is $25 per child and $15 for each additional child.

This includes snacks, a movie, crafts, games and face painting.

For more information, visit Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook.