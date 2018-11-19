Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary to sponsor drop off for Letters to Santa

Get those pencils and pens ready because it’s time to write letters to Santa Claus.
The Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary and the staff of Watkins, Ward, and Stafford will provide a drop off for letters prior to the Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
The drop off will be set up along Jackson St. from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm for kids to drop off any and all letters written to Santa Claus. There will also be pen and paper available to write a last second letter there that night.
Hot chocolate will be provided by Atmos Energy and Alfa Insurance.
For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981 or contact any member of Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary.