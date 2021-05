The Kosciusko Junior High Beta Club will hold a fundraiser this week at Jason’s Southern Table.

Members of the Beat Club will be servers, waiters, and waitresses Wednesday evening at the restaurant from 5:30 – 9:00 pm.

The meal will be a buffet.

Profits from the night will go to benefit the Beta Club.

For more information, contact Logan Cheek at 662-289-3737.