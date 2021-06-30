Kosciusko junior high cheerleaders named All-Americans

The 2021-2022 KJHS CHEER SQUAD was named a superior squad through being judged by Universal Cheer Association UCA staff based on learning ability, cheer technique, and stunting.

Seven members of the team were named ALL AMERICAN CHEERLEADER at a recent UCA Cheer camp for the KJHS Cheerleaders.

The girls tried out with a cheer and dance learned through camp.

The KJHS Cheerleaders named are Gracie Kate Burrell, Mallory Moore, Paisley Chandler, Kate Norwood, LeAnna Biggart, Jessalyn Coats and AaMiya Edwards .