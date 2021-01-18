Kosciusko junior high teacher dies of COVID complications

A teacher at Kosciusko Junior High School has died due to COVID complications.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey confirmed to Breezy News that Susan Sullivan died Sunday afternoon.

“Through her career as an educator, she touched the lives of so many students who will carry on her love for learning,” Ellzey said in a letter sent out to school district staff members. “Students were greeted each day with her infectious smile and warm words of encouragement.”

Sullivan was a teacher for 21 years.

Arrangements have not been announced at the time of this report.