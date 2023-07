When the Kosciusko Whippets take on the Kemper County Wildcats to open the 2023 football season, they’ll do so at a community college stadium.

Kemper County will host the Whippets at East Mississippi Community College’s Sullivan-Windham Field in Scooba.

It will be the first time the Whippets have played a regular season game at a community college stadium since 2015.

The game is scheduled for a 7:00 pm kickoff on Friday, Aug. 25.

Click the link below to see the Whippets’ full 2023 schedule.