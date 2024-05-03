Kosciusko Lady Whippets Drop Game 1 to Lady Knights 1-0

HomeLocalKosciusko Lady Whippets Drop Game 1 to Lady Knights 1-0

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets Softball team traveled to Collinsville tonight to play the Knights of West Lauderdale in game 1 of a best of 3 series in the 4A State playoffs. It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the 4th inning when the Lady Knights managed to score 1 run on 2 hits in the ballgame. The Lady Whippets had 3 hits in the game but were unable to bring a run home. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to be played in Kosciusko tomorrow night weather permitting on Peggy Ables field with the first pitch set for 7:00pm. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live coverage of the game beginning at about 6:50pm.

