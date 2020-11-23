The Kosciusko Lion’s Club Christmas Basket Project 2020 in underway, and they need your help. They will assemble and deliver at least 240 Christmas food baskets this year to the needy citizens of Kosciusko and Attala County. Each food basket will cost approximately $100. They will also deliver a gift to each person in the 3 nursing homes/personal care homes in our area. Please take this opportunity to share in this project. Any monetary gifts and/or canned food items will be greatly appreciated. Please mail monetary donations to:

Christmas Basket Project

Kosciusko Lion’s Club

P.O. Box 179

Kosciusko, MS 39090