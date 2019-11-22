Kosciusko Lions Club accepting donations for Christmas Food Baskets

The Kosciusko Lions Club is accepting donations for its annual Christmas Food Basket drive.

The club plans to assemble and deliver at least 280 Christmas food baskets to those in need throughout Kosciusko and Attala County.

Each food basket will contain perishable and non-perishable goods at a cost of approximately $100.00.

The Lions Club will need food items or monetary donations to make this project possible.

Members of the Kosciusko Lion’s Club will come pick up any food donations. Items can also be dropped off at Helping Hands ministries.

Monetary donations can be mailed to:

Christmas Basket Project

Kosciusko Lions Club

P.O. Box 179, Kosciusko, MS 39090

The Christmas food baskets will be delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

For more information, contact any member of the Kosciusko Lions Club.