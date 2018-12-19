Kosciusko Lions Club Spreads Holiday Cheer

The Kosciusko Lions Club is doing their part in spreading Holiday Cheer throughout Attala County. On Tuesday, they sang Christmas Carols and passed out gifts to all nursing home residents. On Wednesday, the Lions Club delivered 304 food baskets to residents of Attala County. Each basket included 20 canned foods, sugar, flour, a rotisserie chicken, hot dogs, buns, milk, pies, a bible, blanket, tooth brush, tooth pasta, and other much needed items. These baskets will serve 668 people. Many schools and organizations worked together to get all the food for the baskets. The Lions Club also shared what they received from the community with Helping Hands Ministry.