Kosciusko Little Whippet Cheer Camp will be held on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29 in the Kosciusko High School gym from 8-11:30 a.m.

A parent showcase will take place on Wednesday.

There is a registration fee of $60 and the deadline to sign up is Friday, May 3rd.

For more information contact Manza Blaine at 662-289-3737.