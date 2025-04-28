Kosciusko Little Whippet Cheer Camp is Back – Registration Ends this Friday

Kosciusko Little Whippet Cheer Camp will be held Thursday, May 29 (2:00 -5:00 pm) – Friday, May 30 (8:00 -11:0 a.m.) in the Kosciusko High School gym.

The camp is open to all children 3-years-old to fifth grade, regardless of school affiliation.

There is a registration fee of $65 and the deadline to sign up is Friday, May 2.

Little Whippet cheerleaders will learn basic cheer motions, jumps, camp cheer, chant and dance and will perform with the high school cheerleaders at the first KHS home football game in September.



For more information contact Manza Blaine at 662-289-3737 or [email protected].