Kosciusko Little Whippets Football players will play in the West Divisional Football Championship this Saturday, October 22 at 9 am at Landrum Field in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Little Whippets Cheerleaders are competing this Sunday, October 23rd at 3 pm in Starkville.

The competition will be at the Starkville Sportsplex located at 405 Lynn Ln. Admission is $7.