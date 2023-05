The Kosciusko Little Whippets football club will hold a car wash fundraiser.

The car was will be held Saturday, June 3 at Valero Gas Mart in Kosciusko.

Times for the event are 9:30 am – 2:00 pm.

The cost will be $20 for trucks and $10 for cars.

For more information, call Jessica Wilkerson at 662-739-1132.