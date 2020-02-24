Kosciusko looking to form community band

Members of the Kosciusko community are showing interest in starting a community band.

The goal of this band is to join together adults in the community who love music, have played for years, and want to play in an ensemble again.

Whether you play on a regular basis or your instrument is tucked away somewhere covered in dust, we invite you to come join us.

The band will be under the direction of long-time Kosciusko Band Director, Mr. Mickey Grove.

There will be an interest meeting Sunday, March 1st in the Junior High Band Hall at 2:00 pm.

Come out to hear more about our upcoming Kosciusko Community Band and its future plans.

If interested, fill out the form here.