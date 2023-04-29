HomeLocalKosciusko Loses Second Game of Baseball Playoffs

Kosciusko Loses Second Game of Baseball Playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team travelled to Pontotoc to play the Warriors in the second game of their best-of-three series.

The Whippets started off with two runs in the first inning.  Pontotoc scored a home run in the third, 2-1.  Pontotoc scored another run, tying the game in the bottom of the fourth.  The Warriors pulled ahead with a run in the bottom of the fifth.  And that became the final, 3-2 Pontotoc.

Ty Ramage was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us tomorrow at 5 p.m. when the Whippets return home for the final game of the series.

