Kosciusko Loses Second Game of Baseball Playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team travelled to Pontotoc to play the Warriors in the second game of their best-of-three series.

The Whippets started off with two runs in the first inning. Pontotoc scored a home run in the third, 2-1. Pontotoc scored another run, tying the game in the bottom of the fourth. The Warriors pulled ahead with a run in the bottom of the fifth. And that became the final, 3-2 Pontotoc.

Ty Ramage was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us tomorrow at 5 p.m. when the Whippets return home for the final game of the series.