Kosciusko – Louisville football game moved to Thursday, Oct. 27

For the second year in a row, the Kosciusko vs Louisville football game will be played on a Thursday night.
That’s according to a ruling from the MHSAA.
The organization revealed that the final regular season games for 2A, 3A, and 4A teams will be moved from Friday, Oct. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 27.
Additionally, the next week’s final regular season games for 1A, 5A, and 6A teams will be moved from Friday, Nov. 4 to Thursday, Nov. 3.
Last season, the changes were due to a shortage of officiating crews, but so far no reason has been given for the games being moved this season.
The complete MHSAA 2022 – 2023 calendar can be seen HERE.
