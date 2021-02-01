Home » Attala » Kosciusko Lower Elementary announces Outstanding students and Top Dogs

Kosciusko Lower Elementary announces Outstanding students and Top Dogs

Posted on

Pre-Kindergarten

Outstanding Students

Cohen Harkins, Spencer Coleman, Madison Seawood, Derek Gamlin, Harper McBride, Ada Lynn Hood, Sawyer Alford, Michelle Nowell-Principal, Tracy Risher-Counselor

Top Dogs

Stella Kate Hood, Kenzie Cumberland, Rh’Niyah Boone, Makayla Martin, Brooklyn Hill, Harper Skeen, Tatum Moton , Michelle Nowell- Principal, Tracy Risher-Counselor

 

 

Kindergarten

Outstanding Students

Jenny Clay Dew, Jamiya Griffin, Kayleigh Brooks, Lucas Sisney, Ava Hibner, Christopher Fletcher, Arekeylia Edwards, Khydin Harmon, Isaac Garcia, Michelle Nowell-Principal, Tracy Risher- Counselor

Top Dogs

Layla Allen, Cayleb Harmon, JoNathan Smith, Josiah Whitcomb, Camila Garcia, Joy Caroline Dees, Ja’Leigh Shepard, Ja’Daveon Jamison, Michelle Nowell-Principal, Tracy Risher-Counselor

1st Grade

Outstanding Students

Laila McGee, Hailey Ellis, Matthew Smith, Arionie Stewart, Kendall Sample, Colton Wollfart, Pax Tolleson, Lilah Jones, Michelle Nowell-Principal, Tracy Risher-Counselor

Top Dogs
Malachi Richmond, Angelique Garcia, Ryan Rhodes, Amarina Perteet, Rian Ramage,Kaden Boyd, Aubri Roby, Malik Fletcher, Michelle Nowell-Principal, Tracy Risher-Counselor

 

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment