Kosciusko Lower Elementary announces outstanding students and Top Dogs

Kosciusko Lower Elementary has announced outstanding students and Top Dogs for the 3rd nine weeks of the school year.

Kindergarten and 1st grade Outstanding Students

Aubrey Bell, Bentley Sanders, Mallory Wilder, Peyton Ellis, Aldy Grace Nowell, Ryleigh Meeks, Lucy Sims, Lorelei Dees, Jamir Fletcher

Morgan White, Terrence Fleming, Drake Scruggs, Amarina Perteet, Georgia Cade, Holden Chennault, Bailey Stroup, Makayla Turner

Kindergarten and 1st grade Top Dog students

Ray Parker, Khaleb Baker, Brylon Chambers, Parker Thornton, Ka’Shaud Webb, Addyn Journey, Lizzie Walker, Timothy Carr

Liam White, Kameron Haymon, Addison Brown, Jada Higgins, Brielyn Harkins, Gracie Henderson, Fowler McCool, Kylan Joiner

Pre-K Outstanding Students

Ta’Karra Windom, Lily Sims, Reagan Gamble, Kennadi Greer, Mary Bradley Barber, Whitlee Witzel, King Warren

Pre-K Top Dog students

Elijah Williams, John Clark Nail, Mazlynn Cochran, Jamal Jackson, D’Kvion Thomas, Grant Carter, Triston Griffin