Registration for 2021 – 2022 pre-kindergaten classes at Kosciusko Lower Elementary will be held March 8 – 11.

Documents required for registration include:

original birth certificate

2 current proofs of residence

township and range

completed shot record

The child being registered must be present during registration.

For more information, call Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771.

*See image below for specific dates.