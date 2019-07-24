Kosciusko Main Street begins beautification project

Kosciusko Main Street is working to make downtown a bit brighter.

Director Courtney Blaine spent the day Tuesday adding new paintings to the Kosy Pocket Park.

Colorful hearts and inspiring messages now adorn the back wall of the park. A hashtag is also painted across the bottom as a way for people to tag pictures taken in front of the new decor.

After finishing at the pocket park, Blaine worked on the four beehives located on the lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

A fresh set of paint and some additional decorating have the beehives looking like new.

For more pictures and video, follow @VisitKosciuskoMS on Instagram for more updates.