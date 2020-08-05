Kosciusko man arrested in south MS human trafficking sting

A Kosciusko man has been arrested in a child exploitation/ human trafficking sting in south Mississippi

WLBT reports that the arrests were made Friday, July 31 by the Columbia Police Department as a part of Operation Dollhouse

The Kosciusko man arrested was 24-year-old Kendrick Latiker.

He was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually oriented materials to persons under 18.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $71,000 bond.

In total, four arrests were made and authorities are continuing to investigate others.