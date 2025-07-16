Kosciusko Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Kosciusko Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after responding to a call about the residence on College Street around 4 p.m.

Officers say they spotted narcotics in plain sight outside the home and called in the department’s narcotics investigator.

A search warrant was executed, leading to the discovery of a felony amount of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a large sum of cash. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the investigation.

Willie Thompson, 56, of Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000.