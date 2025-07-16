Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Kosciusko Man Arrested on Drug Charges

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Kosciusko Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after responding to a call about the residence on College Street around 4 p.m.

Officers say they spotted narcotics in plain sight outside the home and called in the department’s narcotics investigator.

A search warrant was executed, leading to the discovery of a felony amount of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a large sum of cash. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the investigation.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Willie Thompson, 56, of Kosciusko, was arrested and charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000.

https://shop.attalaeye.com/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko School District registration planned for July 17-18

DUI, disorderly conduct, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Photos: Kosciusko Lions Club announces new president

Jack’s Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Kosciusko Location

2025 Kosciusko volleyball schedule

Two-Car Wreck Friday Night In Kosciusko

tel: 6622893161